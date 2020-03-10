Charleston, Kanawha County Commission announce actions stemming from coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday separate actions regarding the coronavirus, with Charleston city employees being asked to take proactive measures in preventing the spread of the disease.

Charleston employees received a memo regarding COVID-19, in which the city recommended good hygienic practices, such as frequent handwashing and limiting face touching.

The city is also encouraging meetings to be done by conference call or electronic means.

“If you’re showing symptoms of illness, you need to go home,” Charleston city manager Jonathan Storage said. “The guidelines are going to be requiring that anybody who exhibits symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including fever, are going to be sent home as a mandatory approach to addressing the spread of the coronavirus.

The city has also suspended all new, non-essential, out-of-state travel.

The Kanawha County Commission on Tuesday asked Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to remove the employee cost requirement for doctor-ordered coronavirus testing.

“As the coronavirus is expanding throughout the United States, it is important that our employees have access to the appropriate physician-ordered testing if needed,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “We do not believe our employees should have to pay for this diagnostic testing and that is why we are instructing Highmark to remove the employee expense portion of the testing from our plan.”

Storage said there are ongoing discussions about a similar move. Storage added there are additional conversations about handling public meetings; Charleston City Council is scheduled to meet next Monday to vote on a budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

“We’re not prepared yet to say how we’re going to handle that going forward,” he said.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday three possible cases have come back negative.