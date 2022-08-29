Charleston K-9 officer to be honored in funeral services later this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a convicted felon with a gun was very close to a pair of patrol officers and a K-9 officer when he fired a shot killing Charleston police dog Axel.

Hunt held a news conference at midday Monday to talk about the service of Axel who was originally trained in the Czech Republic before coming to the Charleston Police Department via North Carolina in early 2021. He began serving on the streets with Patrolman Josh Clendenin a year ago Labor Day.

Hunt said Axel’s bravery and loyalty late Saturday night saved the lives of Clendenin and fellow Patrolman Ward Childress.

“He came immediately to the threat where a bad guy had a gun and was willing to use it to escape,” Hunt said.

Police confirmed Monday that it was Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, of Charleston, who police were trying to apprehend. He shot Axel and then both Clendenin and Childress returned fire taking Ranson’s life.

Hunt said police got a call that Ranson, who was wanted in connection with an Aug. 22 stabbing, was in the East Park Drive area. Hunt said they knew Ranson had a tendency to flee into the woods when running from police and that’s where Axel found him. Hunt said Clendenin saw Axel and Ranson out of the corner of his eye. He said an altercation then occurred.

“We are talking arm’s reach when all of this went down and a gunshot went off,” Hunt said. “It’s hard to tell where or who that round was intended for.”

Hunt said he spoke with Patrolman Clendenin not long after the shooting and he knew what Axel had done.

“You could hear the lump in his throat and he acknowledged, ‘Chief, I’ve got to say that he saved my rear end,’” Hunt said. “That is something that any officer can hang their hat on to know the last heroic act is saving someone’s life.”

Hunt said the city’s now five K-9 officers are police department members but also parts of the families of their handlers. He said Axel was no different.

“This is a dog that comes to work and enjoys his service and enjoys apprehending our bad folks in town who try and evade custody and he’s also a furry companion at home that the kids use as a pillow to watch TV on,” Hunt said.

Axel will be honored in a funeral service that is being planned for later this week, Hunt said.

“We’re going to give him full honors as he deserves,”

The information about the officer-involved shooting will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review.