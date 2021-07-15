Charleston job fair to bring employers ‘desperately’ seeking workers amid COVID crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians looking to get back to work amid a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to seek employment opportunities at a job fair Friday in downtown Charleston.

A Career Expo and Hiring Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on Court Street.

The event is presented by Embassy Suites, Generation Charleston and Region 3 Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County and Huntington Bank.

More than 40 employers and other community service providers will be on site to conduct live interviews.

“We’ll also have a way for them to participate virtually if they choose to do that,” said Workforce Development Executive Director Julie Norman on Thursday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS.

Norman said employers are desperately seeking workers.

“We have 4,500 hundred people in Kanawha County that are unemployed. Our job is to connect those willing to work with the employers that have jobs available,” she said.

Some of the participating employers include TicketMaster, Buzz Food Service, Thomas Health, Cabella’s and Embassy Suites.

All skill levels are welcomed. Training providers will also be on hand.

“If you don’t have the necessary skills for a particular job, but want to go in that career path, we’re going to have all the resources available to you so you can get on that route to the job you want,” Norman said.

A map of employers will be available with labeled table numbers to guide job seekers to the employer of their choice.

Norman said the Workforce Development Board also administers funding from the federal and state government to assist people with barriers to education and training.

“If you need help with transportation, child care, buying books, or tools needed for a certain training experience, that is what we’re available for,” she said.

Friday’s job fair is free to the public. To register for virtual attendance, visit region3wibkc.org.