Charleston first degree murder case of Markus Guy to go to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man charged with two counts of first degree murder waived his preliminary hearing Thursday and the case will now go to a Kanawha County grand jury.

Kanawha County deputies arrested Markus Guy, 31, after he allegedly shot and killed Alisha Carnafix, 39, and Koda Jarrett, 14, in their St. Albans home at 35 Sapphire Road on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Deputies discovered their bodies at the residence after Guy and his girlfriend Shelby Frazier came to the Charleston Police headquarters to report the deaths. The victims were Frazier’s mother and brother. She has not been charged.

Charleston police have been working to piece together the movements of Guy and Frazier to get a better timeline of when the murders actually occurred. They said evidence was collected from a Charleston hotel where Guy and Frazier were at together following the incident.

Police told reporters during a media briefing last Thursday that the investigation is not over just because one arrest has been made, and they are spending a lot of resources on the ongoing investigation.

Jarrett was a student at Winfield Middle School in Putnam County. Deputies said they worked with the Putnam County school system to make sure grief counselors were on hand for students immediately following the incident.

On Tuesday night, the Winfield Middle School Band held a concert in rememberance of Jarrett, who was also a member of the band and played the trombone.

Autopsies performed on the bodies of Carnefix and Jarrett revealed they were shot multiple times.

Guy remains in the Southern Regional Jail without bond.