Charleston firefighters battle tire fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Firefighters are expecting a long day at the scene of a tire fire on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston not far from the state capitol.

Charleston Tire caught fire Saturday morning. The blaze was reported at just after 4 a.m.

“It started on the outside and worked its way into the building,” Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Craig Matthews told MetroNews at the fire scene Saturday morning. “What’s hampering our (efforts) right now is the building is full of tires and it’s taking a lot of manpower to pull them out and get to the seed of the fire.”

Fire crews used the foam truck from the Yeager Airport Fire Department to battle the blaze. A city-owned enloader was also going to be used to separate the tires.

There’s an animal clinic next door to the tire store. Matthews said firefighters entered and checked on the animals to make sure they were okay. Firefighters did rescue two dogs and a cat from inside the tire store.

The smell of burning tires was prevalent through much of Charleston Saturday morning.

“It’s going to make a very pretty Saturday into a very smelly Saturday,” Matthews said. “Keep your vents inside your house closed.”

There was no early word on what started the blaze.