Charleston firefighter death ruled accidental overdose

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston firefighter who died while on duty last month died of an accidental overdose, the Charleston Fire Department said.

Charleston Fire Department (CFD) Chief Jeff Jackson announced on Tuesday in City Hall that the medical examiner’s office confirmed that department firefighter and medic Jason Cuffee died July 20 of an accidental overdose.

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. As first responders, we deal with death unfortunately almost daily. But when it is one of your brothers, it’s an entirely different experience,” Jackson told reporters.

Jackson said the Charleston Police Department, led by Chief James ‘Tyke’ Hunt, is launching an investigation into Cuffee’s death. Hunt said on Tuesday that officials found fentanyl and xylazine in Cuffee’s system.

Jason Cuffee

Hunt went on to describe xylazine as powerful and said it’s used as a tranquilizer for animals. He said the department is unfamiliar with that type of drug in the Charleston area.

“We are going to be doing that in house because Jason Cuffee is the victim of this. We are looking for the person who distributed these drugs or the person who is making the fatal concoctions,” Hunt said.

“With that, I promise Mayor (Amy) Goodwin and Chief Jackson that we will give it our all and I hope to give the family some justice.”

Jackson said his department is welcoming the investigation and said the department must do better. He promised the 28-year old’s death will not be in vain.

“This just once again shows that drug use and overdoses know no income, job, race, gender, or personality,” Jackson said.

“We will do better because we must do better. We must do better for Jason.”

Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges spoke at the press conference and said “there was no breach” into the vaults that house the department’s controlled substances. Each person has a unique access code to open the vaults.

Hodges further said that Feb.24 was the last date of a missing narcotics report in the department, which was found a few days later to be a misplacement.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin vowed on Tuesday that her administration will open it’s doors to anyone struggling with addiction.

“I promise you, you will not be punished in this administration if you come asking for help. What you will get from us is love and compassion and the tools you will need to start recovery. You will not be shown the door,” she said.

An emotional Goodwin recalled the days after Cuffee, a Dunbar native, was found by others on duty at Fire Station 3 on Oakwood Road when he did not answer a call to service.

The release from the City of Charleston on July 20 categorized Cuffee’s death as an apparent medical emergency on. He was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A memorial service for Cuffee was conducted at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 24 followed by a funeral procession.

“By all accounts, Jason served the Charleston Fire Department and his community with distinction. He served so many and saved lives. I hope people don’t forget that today,” Goodwin said.