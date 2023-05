CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An abandoned home of the city’s west side overrun by flames Monday night.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 9 p.m. to see flames rising through the home which sits near the intersection of Grant Street and Russell Street. The blaze also damaged a neighboring home. Everyone inside was able to get out with injury.

Fire crews said a cat and a kitten were killed by the fire. Two other kittens survived.

Charleston firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the fire.