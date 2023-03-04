Charleston fire injures two tenants, one firefighter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A structure fire Friday afternoon in Charleston injured 3 people including a firefighter.

The Charleston Fire Department was called out to the blaze just before 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Quarrier Street.

The two people injured were tenants of the building. They were taken to a local hospital and treated for burns.

The injured firefighter was transported to a trauma center. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Lt. David Hodges, with the Charleston Fire Department, said they have yet to determine a cause for the fire.