Charleston Fire Department warns about decoration safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is warning people about fire safety with holiday decorations as people begin decorating for Christmas.

Firefighter RJ Davis noted some of the biggest mistakes people make about decorations during a recent appearance on “580 Live.” The errors include placing lights in the incorrect place, overloading circuits and not watering live Christmas trees.

“They put indoor lights outside or vice versa,” he said. “That’s something that a lot of people don’t pay attention to, but the manufacturer specifically tells you if lights are meant for indoors or outdoors.”

He also noted people also tend to use multiple lights on one circuit, which could cause a fire.

Simms said people should make sure to keep live trees moist to prevent fires.

“That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “You have to change the water that’s under the trees and add new water so they stay moist. If not, anything that is a heat source that can get near that tree lights could cause that tree to catch on fire. A tree can go up within a minute.”