Charleston Fire Department veteran dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston firefighter has died, city officials announced Thursday.

Captain James David Byrd died Wednesday. He was a 22-year veteran of the fire department and most recently served as captain of Station 8 on Copenhaver Drive. Byrd also was a member of the Urban Search and Rescue team.

“I had the opportunity to work alongside Captain Byrd during our vaccination clinics. He was truly dedicated to our city and her people,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner described Byrd’s work ethic as “unmatched.”

“His brothers and sisters on the Charleston Fire Department will continue his legacy,” he added.

Funeral services have not been announced.