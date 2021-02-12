Charleston Fire Department graduates largest class in 30 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The Charleston Fire Department graduated its largest class in more than 30 years on Friday.

A social distanced ceremony took place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Ballroom C where 19 recruits took the firefighter’s oath from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner.

“I am proud of them, I know what they go through. I had to go through it myself 25 years ago,” Wanner told 580-WCHS.

Shawn Wanner

Wanner, who has been chief since November, said there is an unusually large class because of recent retirement. Classes are normally around 10 recruits, he said.

“We had some people where their stars lined up. They had their time, they had their age and they retired. It created vacancies,” he said.

Wanner added the graduates will be on the probationary period for one year, assigned to a particular station. Following that period, they will be ‘swing firefighters.’

To get to graduation, Wanner said prospects had to pass a class on EMT, operating an ambulance and basic firefighter courses. Training courses included HAZMAT, firefighter survival and live burn.

Wanner said he is proud of his department’s work over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic and looks forward to welcoming a new crew.