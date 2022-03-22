Charleston finance director says cost-of-living adjustment included in budget was ‘badly needed’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been several years since there was a cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees included in a City of Charleston budget, but Charleston City Council included a significant one in its fiscal year 2023 budget passed Monday night.

City of Charleston Finance Director Andy Wood told 580-WCHS that the 7% cost-of-living adjustment is ‘badly needed’ and its based on the inflation index as of the end of December 2021.

He said in the fiscal year 2021 budget there was a $2,000 across the board raise for city employees. Wood said the last percentage based cost-of-living adjustment for city employees came in 2016, in the 2-3% range.

“In total it costs $2.7 million in round numbers. Your average employee will see a raise, depending on their exact classification, in the $2,000 to $3,000 range,” Wood said of the 7% adjustment.

Wood said the city was able to include this in the $107.9 million budget, that will go into effect in July, based on usual budget work and exercising priorities. He also credited the city recovering from the pandemic faster than anticipated.

“We worked hard to put together a balanced budget that was reasonable and sustainable,” Wood said.

The cost-of-living adjustment includes all police and fire workers, which Wood said is around half of the city’s workforce.

Both the police and fire departments will also receive equipment upgrades included in the budget. According to the city, the budget passed will allow for the purchase of critical machinery and equipment, including:

– Fifteen (15) Interceptor SUVs for the Charleston Police Department

– One (1) ladder truck for the Charleston Fire Department

– One (1) pumper truck for the Charleston Fire Department

– One (1) ambulance for the Charleston Fire Department

– Four (4) packer trucks for the Refuse Department

– Four (4) leaf machines for the Streets Department

Wood said the city knew this year would be a ‘big year’ for the equipment on budget based on a general rotating schedule. He said several of these items are in the high dollar range.

Additionally, Wood said the pressure of goods and inflation did show up in the vehicle and equipment budget. He said last year’s estimate for equipment in this budget was $5.2 million but now it’s estimated $6.2 million.