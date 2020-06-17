Charleston events to celebrate Juneteenth, bring light to social injustice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Juneteenth will be celebrated in several ways in Charleston on Friday.

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, commemorates black freedom and emphasizes achievement and the fight for racial injustice because the date marks the ending of slavery in the United States.

The Christian Justice Coalition, a ministry of the Resurrection family of churches, is hosting a city-wide Juneteenth celebration on Friday at Risen City Church from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the West Side.

Mason Ballard, the Lead Pastor at Resurrection Church said food will be offered until 6 and then music will begin led by Jonathan Wesley. Brief presentations from Rev. Ron English, Pastor Michael Farmer and Ballard will begin around 6.

At 6:45, attendees will be invited to participate in a peaceful unity march from Risen City Church to Magic Island along the Kanawha River.

Ballard told 580-WCHS he hopes the event can influence others.

“We are interested in celebrating African-American history in this moment, leveraging this cultural moment to encourage people to be active in their communities, and demonstrate how the Christian faith impacts those decisions,” he said.

Ballard said due to COVID-19 most of the event will be outside and they ask attendees to bring their own face coverings, though plenty of face coverings will be made available.

Ballard said this is an important cultural moment in this country.

“There’s a lot of people who maybe are finally listening to the realities of racial injustice in the United States,” Ballard said. “We are interested in capitalizing on this moment and using that to move forward as a movement.”

For more information or to RSVP, visit the event Facebook page.

A second Juneteenth celebration occurring in Charleston that will end at Magic Island is the Army of Change WV Protest.

Event organizer Tre’ Clark appeared on a recent 580-LIVE and said the protest kicks off at Haddad Riverfront Park and will march to the island.

“We are starting at the Levy to march down to Magic Island. There will be a lot of food, vendors and small black-owned businesses of Charleston. We wanted to create a whole cookout vibe to the event,” Clark said.

The event’s Facebook page says it will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark said the event will work to connect the youth in the area to Charleston Police Department. He said on 580-LIVE that Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin backed the event from the moment she heard about it.

“Every child that is under 18 will have name tags, all police in uniforms will have name tags so they can be on a first-name basis with the kids and try to talk to them and know who they are policing in their community,” Clark said.

Goodwin along with Pastor Marlon Collins and organizer Jasmyne Gray also appeared on 580-LIVE. The mayor encouraged citizens to participate in all the events on Friday.

“Go, participate because what you’ll see are folks who are committed to working on what I believe is those relationships. Let’s start there,” Goodwin said.