CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A work release escapee from the Charleston Correctional Center was back in police custody on Sunday morning, according to information from the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Roger Lee Yeager, 54, also known as “Mouse,” had last been seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police arrested him around 7:20 a.m. Sunday at the Greyhound Bus Terminal.

He had been serving a sentence of five to ten years for violating parole, breaking and entering and shoplifting.