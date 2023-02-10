Charleston Dirty Birds to hold Saturday job fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Dirty Birds is looking for employees to join the team this upcoming baseball season.

The team plans to hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Go Mart Ballpark in Charleston.

Eden Douglas, manager of marketing, entertainment and media relations, said they’re looking for a wide range of skills to fill a number of positions.

“We have positions available in concessions, ushers, production, ticket takers, club house attendants, if you want to work with the them that’s pretty awesome, the team store, being a bat boy, which everyone loves,” Douglas said on Friday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Positions are also open in the team’s Kid Zone.

“You have to be 16 to work here,” Douglas said.”You don’t have to be a specific age for a specific department.”

Applicants are asked to list a few departments they would in interested in working for so that the team can fill vacancies.

“If that first one doesn’t work out, then you have the other one that we’ll get back with you and say ‘hey, this is open if you still want to come work for us,'” Douglas said.

The Dirty Birds will play 66 games in Charleston and 60 on the road. The first game will be in Staten Island on April 28. The team will return to Charleston on May 9 for their home opener against the Lancaster Barnstormers. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday game times have been pushed back to 4:05 p.m.

“Last year they were at 5:05. This year it will be at 4:05 to give families an extra hour to get home early and prepare for the school week and work week,” Douglas said.

The Savannah Bananas will be the big draw this season when they face the Dirty Birds at home on April 21-22.

This will be the first year the Dirty Birds will plan on synthetic turf at the Go Mart Ballpark.