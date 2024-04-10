Charleston Dirty Birds give back through new ‘Dirty Birds in Training’ program.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Dirty Birds announced that they have committed a total of $75,000 to local youth sports programs over the past few months.

Since February, the Dirty Birds have partnered with 12 local little leagues and made donations to them as a part of their new ‘Dirty Birds in Training’ program.

“It is a tremendous source of pride for us being the professional baseball team in West Virginia,” said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. “We created this program to reach and support as many youth baseball and softball players as possible, and we hope to continue growing every year.”

Each of the leagues in the program this year will be able to “take over the ballpark” with a ticketing fundraiser event on a select weekend of a Dirty Bird home game. Little leaguers will get the chance to play catch and interact with Dirty Birds players before the game and be a part of a little league pre-game parade. As a part of the partnership too, the Dirty Birds logo is printed on each league’s jersey.

“It’s my favorite thing every season seeing hundreds of kids at the Ballpark wearing their uniforms and enjoying a Dirty Birds game,” said Shea. “It’ll be even cooler this year seeing all the jerseys with a Dirty Birds logo!”

The ‘Dirty Birds in Training’ program is full this year, however leagues can still participate this season with other fundraisers and the Field of Dream programs.

For more information about partnering with the Dirty Birds, leagues can contact [email protected] or go to www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.