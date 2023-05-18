Charleston CVB recognizes top businesses in the capital city

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau recognized winners of the 2023 Tourism & Hospitality Awards Wednesday in downtown Charleston.

Local businesses met in Charleston at Fife Street Brewing for the awards.

Categories included Most Impactful Event, Game Changer, Best Food Experience, and Best New Business. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin also presented the Mayor’s Award which was handed to Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO Andy Shea.

Well-known chef Paul Smith was the recipient of the “Game Changer” Award, something he wasn’t expecting to win at all. He said this award goes to show the great work done by the people he’s involved with day in and day out.

“I get the award but it’s really about our teams and our partners,” Smith said.

As for the city, Chef Paul is happy he is so heavily involved in it with all of his restaurants and the people that serve with him.

“That’s the great thing about Charleston and West Virginia is one person with an idea and drive and hard work can make a difference.” he added. “I think Charleston is at a turning point, things are just on the rise and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Chef Paul is the owner of multiple restaurants in the capital city including Barkadas, The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill, and 1010 Bridge Restaurant & Catering. He was named West Virginia’s Best Chef in a poll from WV Living Magazine in 2021.

Another award winner who sees a lot of promise in Charleston and beyond is Adam Harris, who is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage from West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Harris and Mountain Stage received the award of “Best Earned Media.”

Mountain Stage is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. They have been taping their live-performance radio show in Charleston since 1983.

“It’s heard every week around the country on about 300 NPR stations,” said Harris. “It’s really a pleasure to represent Charleston to the rest of the world.”

Spreading across the world with their radio show, Harris added that it makes the city’s tourism industry grow while still giving it that small community feel.

“It affects everybody, it spreads across so many different businesses and backgrounds and we’re all a part of a team that works to improve the image of West Virginia,” Harris said.