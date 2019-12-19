Charleston CVB names Tim Brady as next CEO

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Starting January 1 2020, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will have a new boss.

Tim Brady, who has worked as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCVB) for the past seven years, was named as the next President and CEO of the office on Thursday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, in collaboration with the CCVB Board of Directors, announced the move to replace retiring Alissa Bailey at a special session board meeting at their Morris Street offices.

For Brady, he told MetroNews it was a dream announcement because he has fallen in love with the city.

Brady

“This is what I’ve been working toward for the last few years in this organization,” he said. “I’ve lived here for seven years, fell in love with Charleston and have made a home here. To be in this position, to promote the city that I love is super exciting.”

Brady moved to Charleston in August 2012 from Bridgeport, W.Va. where he worked as the Executive Director of Greater Bridgeport CVB for four years. According to the CCVB, the organization experience 50 percent growth from 2012 to 2019, the time Brady was in his VP role.

He led two website rebuilds and a complete rebranding, in addition to overhauling the CCVB’s marketing strategies-moving to a nearly all-digital strategy, according to a release from the city. Between 2012 and 2019, 200,000 room nights have been sold resulting in a future economic impact of $148.5 million led by Brady and Bailey’s efforts.

As part of his interview during the CVVB’s national search, Brady laid out a one-year road map to where he wants to take the city in 2020. He told MetroNews the biggest thing he wants to do right away is to undertake an effort in collaboration between organizations and attempt to change the narrative about Charleston.

“There are really great things happening here and I think sometimes we overlook those and get stuck on the negative,” Brady said. “Certainly you can’t ignore things that need to be fixed or changed but there is a ton of really great stuff happening here. I want to work cooperatively with other people in the city to tell that story.”

Bailey announced she was retiring from the lead role in August. She said she wants to spend more time with her family and start her own tourism consulting business.

She returned to Charleston seven years ago, around the same time as Brady started, after directing tourism in the state of Virginia. Brady said that Bailey is the best mentor that he could have asked for because of her “brilliant marketing and tourism mind.”

“Leadership is the one thing that I’ve learned the most about from her,” Brady said. “She has an amazing ability with people, in managing them and building consensus and collaboration. Those are some of the things I have taken from her and hope to move forward within Charleston.”

Bailey’s retirement takes effect Dec. 31.