Charleston CVB leader looks back at ‘one of the best’ summers in terms of tourism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The leader of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau says the 2022 summer in Charleston was ‘one of the best’ ever in the city in terms of tourism.

The season’s events were anchored by the comeback of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta over July 4th weekend, which brought in over $31 million to the city and 210,000 attendees into downtown.

Tim Brady, the CEO of Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) told 580-WCHS that the entire summer was a comeback of sorts based on the previous two during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a position like I am in you look back at the past couple of years, and we’re not going to revisit the past but it was a tough couple of years. This summer was the year that things really came back and it was such a robust summer,” Brady said.

CVB economic figures released show the Regatta, which was held June 30-July 4, directly supported an estimated 5,978 jobs. Of the estimated 210,000 attendees, 71% were local attendees and 29% were out-of-town attendees, which was classified as traveling from at least 50 miles away.

The event was brought back for the first time since 2009. City officials have already announced a return of the 2023 event to the July 4th weekend.

“What happened in the City of Charleston over the July 4th weekend was remarkable and inspirational. We saw hundreds of thousands of people crowding the streets of Charleston,” Brady said.

Brady noted other events such as the traditional Live on the Levee, FestivALL, AAU tournaments in various sports, Labor Day weekend events with the Charleston Distance Run, events at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, and other festivals propelled the city to a successful summer.

Brady said the city will look to keep the momentum going with word of mouth. He also said the recent announcement of the Capital Sports Center has brought another wave of momentum.

“We just keep telling the story of all the good things that are happening in Charleston. Word of mouth is huge. So when people see videos and photos and hear stories of Regatta it makes them want to come to Charleston,” Brady said.

He noted that convention business has been down in the city, including this summer. He said that reasons include the difficulties of the current business and travel economy and companies reducing travel budgets with virtual events.