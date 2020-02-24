Charleston crews plan to demolish East End structure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Demolition of a delipidated building on Charleston’s East End will begin Tuesday afternoon after city officials learned of additional structural defects.

Bricks began falling off the structure at 1599 Washington St. E. on Feb. 16, Noted problems included the deterioration of the veneer brick and parapets, corrosion of steel lintels, failing roof coverings and decay on the second floor.

Portions of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street were closed because of the damage.

The city notified the property owner on Friday of needed work to ensure the building was not an imminent threat to the public.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department and other agencies determined work performed over the weekend was not enough to reduce the dangers but it also revealed additional problems, including water inside brick walls.

Demolition is scheduled to begin Tuesday at noon. The city will file liens against the property to cover costs.