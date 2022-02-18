Charleston crews clear homeless encampment under Virginia Street bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews with the City of Charleston have cleared a large homeless encampment under the Virginia Street Bridge.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett told 580-WCHS they ordered a number of city refuse trucks to remove the items Friday morning.

Hazelett said it was a big effort.

“Usually when we have to take down an encampment, we have five refuse guys to help us out. This time, we had almost 50 due to the amount of property that was left underneath the bridge,” he said.

Hazelett said homeless encampments are not allowed in the city, so police make sure to give enough notice for people to vacate. If an encampment has been established for under 30 days, the city will issue a 48 hour notice. Over 30 days would result in a two week notice.

“We give them ample time to leave the area,” Hazelett said.

Along Virginia Street, mostly everyone had left the encampment when Public Works crews arrived Friday morning.

“There were two people there. They got their belongings and vacated the area. We called for the refuse department and took the rest of the encampment property and disposed of it,” Hazelett said.

Everything from tents, to sleeping bags, to blankets were left behind. No arrests were made.

This comes as the city continues to deal with an increase in homelessness. In an effort to make sure unhoused residents have basic needs, members with the Charleston Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARES) team were there to offer assistance.

“We always provide any kind of resources available to them: housing, food, clothing, anything they need,” Hazelett said.

Several reports have been made to the city about safety concerns, panhandling and scattered trash.

Proposals brought before city leaders included the formation of a tiny homes village and established a homeless shelter at a West Side church, but those plans were withdrawn by the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal citing further input from the community.