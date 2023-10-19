Charleston councilwoman asks about potential state investigation involving city police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A potential state investigation involving the Charleston Police Department was confirmed following an exchange of words between the mayor and a city council member this week.

Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass had asked Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to confirm whether or not a subpoena had been issued to interim Charleston Police Chief Scott Dempsey from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office sometime last week. The exchange took place towards the end of city council’s scheduled meeting Monday night.

“I am looking for confirmation from some resources that the West Virginia State Auditor issued a subpoena early last week to the City of Charleston, specifically to Chief Dempsey?” Snodgrass asked.

“We work with the auditor’s office on a variety of different things,” Goodwin replied. “But yes, Chief Dempsey did go and speak to the auditor’s office but I think you knew that already.”

Snodgrass then wanted to know who represented the city, but that question was not answered.

“This isn’t going to be a question-and-answer session, Councilwoman Snodgrass,” said Goodwin. “If you’d like to make comments, you’re more than welcome to do so.”

“A lot of people have heard the rumors about the subpoena,” Snodgrass said in response. “I know you always don’t like me asking for the public what we do with their money, and I’m sorry that you get offended by that, but I’m going to ask those questions.”

According to Snodgrass, the auditor has been reviewing the city’s finances since August 2022.

“I guess I’ll have to send an email to ask who represented the city during that deposition?” Snodgrass said at the end.

The State Auditor’s Office, nor Chief Dempsey, have commented on the matter.

Dempsey took over as Chief after James “Tyke” Hunt stepped down August 18. Hunt was on medical leave to undergo back surgery and had also come under fire for incidents involving him and a woman in City Hall last year.

Goodwin said their search for a permanent police chief continues.

“Right now, we’re just taking our time,” Goodwin said.