Charleston councilmembers propose changing hypodermic needle ordinance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Charleston City Council plan to introduce a bill during Tuesday’s meeting regarding the distribution of hypodermic needles.

The ordinance will require individuals and organizations to receive certification from the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health to operate in the city. Council members are also proposing stiffer penalties for people and groups who violate the ordinance.

The proposed change to existing city code follows an investigation into the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response program, a nonprofit that held events where people could access free and sterile needles, medication and food. The organization also tested people for HIV.

The Charleston Police Department determined the organization did not violate any laws while distributing syringes.

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m.