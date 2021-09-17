Charleston councilman killed in accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A city councilman died in a Wednesday night accident just outside of Charleston.

John Kennedy Bailey

John Kennedy Bailey, the son of former state Treasurer Larrie Bailey, died from injuries suffered with a tree fell on his car on Greenbrier Street near the Kanawha County animal shelter, Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin released a statement early Thursday morning following following Bailey’s death.

“It is with profound sadness we mourn the loss of Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey—a devoted husband, doting father, loving son, loyal brother, and a dear friend to many including my husband and me,” Goodwin said. “I spent many a night talking with John in the City Hall parking garage long after council meetings had ended. We’d talk about how we could fix things—make things better. He was funny and fun. He was relaxed but motivated. He was someone you wanted on your team, and we loved him so very much.”

A child was also in the car but was not injured, deputies said.

Goodwin said Bailey was always leading with integrity, honor and passion. She remembered him on Thursday’s 580-LIVE on MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS.

“John loved the law, he loved politics and policy. He was one of the very unique people that would love to engage in robust policy discussions,” Goodwin said.

The mayor offered thoughts and prayers to John’s wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks, daughter Lisette, brother David, sister Anne, father former West Virginia State Treasurer Larrie Bailey and mother, Joyce.

Flags in the city have lowered to half-staff.

Bailey served as a councilman-at-large. Goodwin said that John was a united and not a divider.

“His way on the floor should be a reminder, not just to city council members, but folks at the statehouse representing others, that you should live like the way John lived. In a time when we are so divided, John had this uncanny ability to bring everybody together,” Goodwin said.

“If there is one thing we can all share and all do to honor his legacy, it’s to admire and emulate his compassion for one another.”