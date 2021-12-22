Charleston council passes bill that adds parking to Court Street

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council has passed a bill that would add parking, smart meters along Court Street.

Marybeth Hoover (D), Ward 9 councilmember brought the bill to the table at the most recent city council meeting and it passed through.

The bill reads, “Bill No. 7937 – A Bill to repeal parking prohibitions along Court Street and authorize Council to approve parking along Court Street to begin on or after May 1, 2022; and modifying existing and/or adding necessary traffic control devices and amending the Traffic Control Map and Traffic Control File.”

Hoover said 80 additional parking spaces would be added and include both sides of Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Washington Street. There would also be 10 additional handicapped spaces.

She said this means more parking for everyone downtown.

“By providing this additional parking on Court Street, we are adding short-term parking for mall and area businesses,” Hoover said.

Parking would be $1 per hour and $1.50 for the second and third hours. That’s right on par with other parking rates in the city, Hoover said during the meeting.

“It’s very comparable. It’s right around what we charging,” she said.

City Parking Director Terri Allen said during the council meeting that the initial investment in the parking changes will cost approximately $61,000 and bring in about $100,000, not including parking fines.