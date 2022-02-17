Charleston council committee approves recommendation on coronavirus funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston City Council committee responsible for approving how to spend coronavirus relief funds finalized its recommendation for the full council on Wednesday.

The American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee approved plans on how to spend $36.8 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The committee’s recommendation includes funding for various organizations in the city. According to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office, officials received 32 applications related to health care, social services, employment training and other items.

The recommended plan includes:

— $7.9 million toward a fund dedicated to infrastructure and broadband upgrades.

— $6 million for athletic fields and facilities.

— $1.25 million toward a fund for matching state and federal grants.

— $250,000 for youth job opportunities.

— $800,000 for vaccination clinic and other coronavirus-related costs.

— $500,000 for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, which will happen in July.

“The Committee’s recommendation represents a great mix of projects that can contribute immediately to our City’s economic recovery, revitalize the health and safety of our communities and invest in the future of Charleston,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

“Together, we have created a thorough, comprehensive plan and are confident the recommended projects will have a lasting impact in our Capital City.”

The committee set aside $5 million for an additional round of funding, allowing applicants who did not get any funds to possibly secure money.

“We’ll make sure that it is very public and put on the website like we did before to make sure that you know that it’s available, and we’ll do a round two,” Charleston City Council President Becky Ceperley said.

The Charleston City Council Finance Committee will receive the recommendation at its February 22 meeting. The full council could vote on the recommendation as early as its March 7 meeting.