Charleston council approves trick or treat period

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council has approved the city’s trick-or-treat period for Oct. 31 as long as Kanawha County can maintain a low enough rate of daily coronavirus cases.

The council approved trick or treating from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Halloween, but only if Kanawha County is green, yellow or gold on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ county alert system map.

Participating homeowners should wear a face covering as well as mark lines with six feet of space between the markers. People should also hand out candy in an open space to make distribution easier as well as have hand sanitizer available.

The Kanawha County Commission last week announced it was taking comments about the county’s trick or treating period. The commission previously approved trick or treating in unincorporated areas will be recognized from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween.