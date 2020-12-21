Charleston council approves skate park project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council unanimously approved a contract for construction for the city’s first skate park on Monday.

In October, the city entered an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways to utilize a portion of the land beneath I-64, between Kanawha Boulevard and Virginia Street, as a skate park. This is near Magic Island.

The contract with American Ramp Company, a Missouri-based company with over 20 years of experience in building skateparks, is worth $253,518.69. Funding of $150,000 will come from Community Development Block Grant funds with the rest coming from the city’s general maintenance fund.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin applauded the move during the meeting, stating that this will bring some Charleston youth together.

“It’s really nice when you say go out and play, and you don’t give them the opportunity or facilities in safe environment. That is hard to swallow,” she said.

Goodwin noted that businesses in that area are shaping up for the opening.

“There is one in particular business that just opened on the West Side, a bicycle shop that now is doing an entire inventory and compliment to the entire skateboarding industry. They are expanding their inventory because of the calls and requests,” she said.

City Manager Jonathan Storage said the entire design and installation can be moveable to adhere by DOH requirements.

The proposed design includes two bank ramps, 15 quarter pipes, four half pipes, grind ledges, slant pads, spines, jump boxes, roll-ins and more. Several safety features have been included in the design including fastener-free riding surfaces, baluster guardrails, maxgrip polyester powder coat to create extra corrosion protection and grip and tamper-resistant hardware. All steel ramp components of the skate park are also covered by a 20 year limited warranty.

The skate park will be open to the public and no fee for entry will be charged to users. Portions of the land will also be used for parking and pedestrian access, according to the city.

The skate park is expected to be completed and opened to the public in Spring 2021.