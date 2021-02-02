Charleston council approves new street title honoring Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday agreed to honor a late Charleston police officer by establishing a new title for Garrison Avenue.

Council members approved making Garrison Avenue an honorary street dedicated in memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

The council’s Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee previously agreed to the title honoring Johnson, who died from injuries sustained during a call to Garrison Avenue in December.

According to Councilmember Shannon Snodgrass, members of Johnson’s unit — the D-shift — support the new name.