Charleston council approves moving block grants for new projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday approved amending the city’s Community Development Block Grant budgets for funding new projects.

Among the projects to lose money include the Slack Plaza Park, renovations to the Smith Street bus station and work to the Roosevelt Community Center. A new roof for the Virginia Street West fire station, a new skate park and new water tanks for the YWCA Sojourners shelter will instead receive funding.

Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Jenkins said the money originally set aside for the projects was not being utilized because work had decreased or not started.

“These funds are being placed into programs that are planned to take place,” he said.

The new water tanks will cost $45,000, the new roof has a cost of $68,200.70 and the estimated cost of the skate park is $150,000.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said during the Finance Committee’s meeting a preferred location for the skatepark is under the Interstate 64 bridge near Magic Island.