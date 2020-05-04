Charleston council approves matching ‘hero pay’ grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the heels of the Kanawha County Commission awarding the city of Charleston funding to provide frontline workers a raise during the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston City Council agreed Monday to match the grant.

Council members voted to match the $100,000 grant to provide “hero pay” for members of the Charleston Police, Fire, and Refuse and Recycling departments for one month. The temporary pay raise will go into effect on May 17.

The commission approved allowing the city council to use the fund as “hero pay.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin requested the city council match the grant at the council’s April 20 meeting.