CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday approved an honorary title for Court Street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Court Street will keep its name but with the added title of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Public officials discussed permanently changing the name but agreed on a compromise following concerns from business owners and religious institutions.

Street signs will be installed recognizing the title. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is set for Jan. 20.