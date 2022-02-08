Charleston council approves creating environmental, sidewalk funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday approved the creation of a Green Initiatives Fund and a Sidewalk Improvement Project Fund for improvements to West Virginia’s capital city.

The city would use the Green Initiative Fund for purchasing recycling bins for interested residents as well as lift arms for the city’s recycling trucks.

The new Sidewalk Improvement Project Fund will focus on projects to improve the city’s sidewalks.

According to Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Jenkins, the council’s Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee will adopt rules on how the funds will be spent.

Both funds will receive money from the city’s Unassigned Fund Balance. The city uses the fund to fund other initiatives including its Tourism Fund, the Business Development and Economic Incentive Fund and citywide beautification projects.