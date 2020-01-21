Charleston council approves $6.3 million budget amendment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved a budget amendment at its Monday meeting funding proposals Mayor Amy Goodwin announced earlier this month.

The $6.3 million revision goes toward multiple projects, including a kayak launch at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center ($100,000), a new Business Economic Impact Fund ($751,312) and new street lights along Kanawha Boulevard, which city officials note are deteriorating ($400,000).

Goodwin touched on many of the topics during her Jan. 6 State of the City address.

“I think what’s most important when you look through this budget amendment tonight is it has exactly what this administration has been focused on: fiscal responsibility, transparency, safety, economic development and parks and recreation,” she said Monday. “All of the things encompassed in this bill are all the things we have worked the last 365 days and change for.”

The overarching measure also includes $50,000 for new police equipment and $388,182 for the city’s municipal stabilization fund.

Goodwin said there is a lot of work needed in the city, and officials should dedicate funding to improving its image to residents and visitors.

“I tell my teenagers all the time good things come to those who don’t spend all of their money on the first day,” she added.

The budget revision also sets aside $130,000 for a community partnership grant program; city council members would be allowed to give grants of up to $5,000 to non-profits they believe will positively impact their wards. The city council will have to approve the program at its Feb. 3 meeting.

The bill includes $1.7 million for an agreement on back payment to Charleston firefighters. The agreement addresses a pay discrepancy dating back to 2011.