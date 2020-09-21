Charleston council agrees to MOU allowing return of recycling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Recycling in Charleston will resume next week.

The Charleston City Council on Monday agreed to a memorandum of understanding with the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority to resume recycling services on Sept. 29.

The city had sent recyclables to the solid waste authority before the effects of the coronavirus pandemic going in place in March. The solid waste authority shut down that month because of coronavirus-related concerns, leaving Charleston, South Charleston, Beckley and several school systems without a way to dispose of recyclable goods.

The recycling center reopened on July 1 with new guidelines, although recycling did not resume at the time.

According to City Manager Jonathan Storage, the waste authority approached city officials about losing $260 per ton, and each partner would have to pay more to cover losses. After negotiations with the solid waste authority’s Board of Governors, both sides agreed to a deal for allowing services to resume while also giving the city the option to shift to other programs.

“As proposed in the MOU, the city of Charleston will pay $175 per ton rather than the requested $260. Payment would be pay as you go,” Storage said.

The agreement is through June 30, 2021, when Charleston’s fiscal year ends.

The city earlier this year partnered with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to research recycling practices. Storage noted the agreement is a “temporary solution” as discussions and review on alternatives is underway.