Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveils new visitors guide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in three years, the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has a new Travel Guide for the City of Charleston.

The unveiling of the guide, featuring a cover photographed by a local woman, was done Wednesday at Capitol Market. The cover features Aristotle Jones, a local musician who was performing at the Mayor’s Concert during FestivALL this year. The photo was taken by local photographer Leslie Rine and posted to her Instagram.

Brady told 580-WCHS in Charleston that the CVB reached out to local Instagram users to ask permission to use photos in all of the 32-page guide. Brady wanted to make a splash, being the first travel guide post-pandemic.

“It’s an inspirational piece that promotes the city using local talent, a local designer, and local photographers. It’s something we’re proud of and excited to share with the world,” Brady said.

The slogan of the CVB is all over the guide, ‘Discover the Undiscovered.’ It features sections such as a travel tool kit, outdoor recreational information and ideas, Discover WV pages, and the neighbors of Charleston.

The guides can be found at the visitor information station inside the Capitol Market, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, area hotels, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, and every welcome center in the state of West Virginia.

“The old saying is a picture is worth a thousand words. We can tell people how great Charleston is but the best way to share that information is to show them. That’s why this is full of rich, dynamic, emotional photography,” Brady said of the photo art inside.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin spoke at the unveiling before Jones performed.