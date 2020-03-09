Charleston continues discussions on PEIA switch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston city officials continue their outreach to city employees regarding the proposed switch to Public Employees Insurance Agency plans.

The city has held six meetings since unveiling the budget proposal at the Charleston City Council’s March 2 meeting, with each forum focused on the insurance change.

While the $99.4 million proposal is mostly flat compared to the budget currently in place, the biggest change regards insurance.

Charleston city manager Jonathan Storage said the meetings have gone well, noting many employees are supporting the switch.

“We are able to offer our active employees a $2,000 across-the-board salary increase in addition to offering them a very, very generous and coverage comparable plan through PEIA that will lower their overall cost and their overall premiums,” he said.

Under the proposal, premiums would not change for three years.

Storage previously told WCHS-AM if a switch did not happen, the city could face a budget deficit by as much as $16.5 million by 2024.

“If we kept things status quo with the current insurance arrangement, unfortunately, salary increases would be off the table because the salary increases alone cost $1.7 million,” he said. “We would have to factor in increases of premiums, deductibles and max out-of-pocket expenses. We would have to tinker a little with the plan and have to pull out of our very precious savings account for health care. We don’t want to do any of those things.”

The PEIA plans will be locally focused, giving Charleston officials more authority about what to offer employees compared to the state plan that became the focus of statewide education work stoppages in 2018 and 2019.

“By coming up with a plan that gives more money to our employees, has them save more money on their health care costs while also allowing them to continue to utilize our health care clinic — that is a massive success,” Storage said.

The city has another discussion on the proposed change scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. City officials will hold the meeting at city hall.

Charleston City Council will consider the budget at its March 16 meeting if the council’s Finance Committee approves the proposal first.