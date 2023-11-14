Charleston community responds to help those on the West Side amid ongoing gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Schools, community centers, and organizations across the Charleston area are reaching out with a helping hand for those on the West Side still without gas in their homes.

While Mountaineer Gas continues the work to restore service to all of its over 1,000 customers affected by last Friday’s water main break– which led to a hole in the gas main line and sent thousands of gallons of water pumping through that line– help has come to the community through donations of food, water, hot showers, and even space heaters.

Following the announcement Mary C. Snow Elementary School made that it will be closed for the rest of the week due to the outage, they have been providing free meals and Schoology help at the school daily from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Mary C. Snow’s Curriculum Assistant Principal, Sarah Ryan told MetroNews Tuesday that so far, they have seen a huge response of families coming in for the assistance.

“It’s only 10:30 and we have already had a page-full of parents and students come in to get their ipads, to get their Schoology codes, and to grab lunch,” Ryan said.

She said during this time of struggle for many on the West Side which the outage has created, it’s important the school helps feed students while they are at home.

“We know that some families aren’t able to cook right now, so we’re glad we can still provide them with the lunch even though we’re not having school open,” said Ryan.

In addition, the United Way of Central West Virginia is distributing space heaters to residents during the outage.

UWCWV President Margaret O’Neal told MetroNews the heaters would be available to be picked up at the Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church starting Tuesday located at 317 W. Washington Street, or at their office at 1 United Way Square.

She also encourages anyone to come to the United Way with any kind of need they may have during this time.

“We’re trying to keep up with where everybody is in the most affected locations, so if you just call our United Way office and let us know what you need, in some cases we are able to deliver heaters, if not you can just come pick them up,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal said instructions to properly use the space heaters can be found on the City of Charleston’s website and Facebook page, but she gave some safety reminders of her own upon using them.

“We would just encourage people to use them carefully, keep them away from anything flammable, away from small children who could maybe pull them over, and if possible use space heaters that have an automatic turn-off if they’re too close to a surface,” she said.

She also reminds people to not try to turn on the gas themselves as Mountaineer Gas Company is going around door-to-door to restore the service.

O’Neal said distributing the heaters for the cause is part of the necessary work which United Way does in the community.

“There are just folks who could be in a vulnerable situation, potentially have health conditions that don’t allow them to leave their homes or have transportation to pick things up, and so as always, before Covid-19, during and after, if it’s possible to get things delivered to folks in this immediate West Side community, you know, we really want to try to do that,” she said.

O’Neal informs people to call their office at (304)340-3500 with their immediate needs, and to let them know their address or where they are in the community. She also said they have a list on hand of organizations that are providing hot lunches and dinners to people in need, but to call them regularly about this for updates as the list tends to be fluid.

The City of Charleston set aside the North Charleston and Martin Luther King Community Centers Tuesday for people to come and use to take hot showers in from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin had this to say in a statement regarding the outage.

“After meeting with Mountaineer Gas, it is our understanding the outage will last at least through the week, although some customers may see service restored sooner. We are actively working in coordination with the American Red Cross, United Way of Central West Virginia, and other service organizations to provide assistance to those residents who have been impacted by the outage.”

Residents can visit the city’s Facebook page for any immediate updates regarding the situation.