Charleston, community groups preparing to dedicate outdoor fitness park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials and community leaders will soon dedicate a new outdoor fitness park located at Dixie Street Park on Charleston’s East End.

The project is a collaboration of the city of Charleston, AARP, and another non-profit group called Fit-Life. Using grant money from the organizations adult fitness equipment has been installed in the park to help the community.

“This is a park that was just years ago empty. It had a beautiful gate around it and beautiful sign, but didn’t have anything in it,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin on 580-Live on WCHS.

A few years ago, the city used another AARP grant to install playground equipment and a splash pad for children. Now, through another effort by AARP the park is an attraction for everyone in the community.

“AARP is about all folks and their families. We want places a mom with a stroller can go or somebody who is 80 years old with a walker or using a wheelchair can go,” said Jane Marks of AARP West Virginia.

The program to place the equipment is part of a wider effort by AARP nationally to put adult fitness equipment in a park in every city in all 50 states where AARP has a regional office. They began the effort in 2019, but it was disrupted by Covid 19 and has now resumed.

The equipment is already in place and in use. A dedication ceremony was scheduled to take place Tuesday, but the event has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.