Charleston community celebrates arrival of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There is a reason to celebrate the Christmas season this early in November in the state of West Virginia.

The 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made a visit to Charleston Tuesday night as it embarks on a statewide journey through the Mountain State before heading to Washington D.C. later this month. The tree will visit many West Virginia cities and communities from now until November 17. Then, the 63-foot Norway Spruce will be hoisted up on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol in late November.

People from Charleston and surrounding areas converged on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol building to get a glimpse of the tree, which hails from the Monongahela National Forest. It was cut down on the first day of November.

South Charleston resident Liz Gunnoe was in awe at the number of people standing around her at the capitol complex.

“It’s way more than I expected,” she said. “But, it’s very special to see the tree.”

Tuesday night’s celebration also included an ice rink, food and drink vendors and information tents about West Virginia forest and tourism. Multiple marching bands from nearby high schools paraded down Kanawha Boulevard up to the steps of the capitol building to celebrate the event.

One thing is for certain. Everyone was there to set their eyes on the large spruce. Aaron Mills had to see the tree for himself.

“This is special to be able to see a tree from West Virginia do this after 50 years,” Mills said.

The tree was hauled in on a large truck and sat on the road for people to gaze at, as well as sign their name to the banner that was draped over it.

“Being able to sign our name and say ‘Merry Christmas from West Virginia,’ that’s a pretty big deal.” said Mills.

Following its stop in the capital city, the Capitol Christmas tree will head next to Huntington on Wednesday. Tina White, Public Affairs Specialist for the Monongahela National Forest called it an honor to travel with the tree and see the people of West Virginia celebrate the season with them.

“We’ve got a great team that’s going along with the tree and enjoying exhibits with people,” White said, who was impressed with the turnout in Charleston Tuesday night.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has hailed from the Monongahela National Forest three times. It’s the first time for a West Virginia tree to be chosen as the Christmas tree in D.C. since 1976. West Virginia provided the first Capitol Christmas Tree in 1970. White is calling this a once-in-a-lifetime happening.

“We’re real excited to show it off to as many places as possible,” said White.

The tree will be decorated during the week of Thanksgiving by over 14,000 ornaments that were made by West Virginia kids. The tree is expected to be dedicated on Capitol Hill November 28.

After its stop in Huntington, the tree will end up in Wheeling and Morgantown this week.

To learn more about the Christmas tree, visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com.