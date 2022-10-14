Charleston Coliseum welcoming country star Keith Urban on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the great current country music icons is set to play in Charleston this weekend.

The stage is set for Keith Urban to play at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.”

“If you have not seen a Keith Urban show, you’re in for a treat here. Keith Urban brings energy to a show like no other artist,” Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales for Charleston Coliseum told 580-WCHS.

Tyler Hubbard, from Florida-Georgia Line, joins Urban on the tour. Urban’s shows feature many of his 24 No. 1 hits, some not played in years, as well as new songs never performed live, a release said.

Ratcliff said that it will be a fun night, especially for females.

“Keith has a very female-based audience. It’s great. It’ll be a great night for a girls’ night out or a mom coming with daughters type of show,” Ratcliff said.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available between $45 and $145 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to the start of the show.

The last time Urban was here in Charleston was Dec. 07, 2013.