Charleston Coliseum set to host basketball tournaments amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state high school girls basketball tournament to end abruptly, it’s tournament time once again at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

And while the pandemic is not over, Patrick Leahy, the general manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) told MetroNews it’s nice to have basketball back even if there are changes from the traditional event.

“We have a nice even, clean finish on the court. Everything is working. The shot clocks have been tested and we’re ready to go,” he said.

Patrick Leahy

Preparations for the tournament have been different so the facility can welcome fans from around the state in a safe manner. The most notable difference will be the way fans are seated and how tickets can be purchased.

Leahy confirmed what is listed on the CCCC website, that tickets will be sold each day before each session at the ticket office in socially distanced “pods” of two. The tickets, for $12 per seat, must be purchased in the pod of two and not just one seat.

The seating pods will be separated by zip ties. Leahy said while two in a pod may seem like few, the facility ordered the ticket books and put in a ticketing system in November and have to follow what was put into place.

“What individuals coming in will see is they are sitting in their two seats and separated by seats that are strapped and not available to sit in. If someone got four tickets in the past and four tickets this year, they will have two tickets, separated by strapped seats and have two more tickets,” Leahy said.

As for the traditional school student sections where students gather in the hundreds behind the baskets, Leahy said that will not happen per guidelines from state health officials.

“The historical student sections that took place won’t be the same. There will be a designated section that will be an all-school section. The schools will deal with their tickets,” he said.

Leahy said masks will remain required to enter the games and the coliseum staff has been trained on other ways to adhere by the COVID-19 protocols for fans. There will also be dividers at the concession areas and ticket areas.

Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director said while the guidelines came down from the state, she worked with the coliseum to ensure fan safety.

Dr. Sherri Young

“They showed me how they are going to let each individual school in at a time. How there is one egress, ingress and how they are trying to get that social distancing and how they have the seats to mark off to put more distance in place.”

The girls’ tournament runs from April 27 to May 1 and the boys’ tournament is May 4 to 8. Full coverage can be found at wvmetronews.com

Leahy said he can’t wait for tipoff.

“One just to watch the competition when I can and two, to give people the chance to come back into the coliseum, seeing events and seeing sports,” he said.