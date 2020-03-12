Charleston Coliseum, Municipal Auditorium closed for month because of coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, in addition to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium, will be closed to large crowds for the next 30 days because of the coronavirus.

The decision from the facilities’ Board of Directors on Thursday stems from the coronavirus. No cases have been confirmed in West Virginia, although several have been reported in surrounding states.

Events with more than 250 people will not be allowed. Staff is reaching out to promoters and event organizers about rescheduling events and offering refunds.

“If organizers request refunds and the event is scheduled to occur within the next six months, the Board voted to give discretion to the Center’s Executive Staff to waive contractual penalties,” city manager Jonathan Storage said in a press release.

Executive Staff also have discretion on offering refunds to the public and event organizers.

Events past the 30-day mark could potentially change dates.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Thursday suspended the state high school basketball tournaments, taking place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.