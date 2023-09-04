Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to host international volleyball championship this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of visitors will be in Charleston this week for an international volleyball championship at the Coliseum and Convention Center.

The 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship runs Tuesday through Sunday.

Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tim Brady said the men’s USA volleyball team will take on six other teams from around north, central and southern America.

“It’s the USA, Cuba, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Suriname all here for five days playing high level, Olympic level volleyball in the Charleston Coliseum,” Brady said.

It’s the last time Team USA will play in the U.S. before the Paris Olympics.

USA Volleyball’s largest participation region is the Ohio Valley region, which includes Charleston. Brady said they’ve already sold tickets to people from Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Indiana. That will result in a huge boost to hotels and restaurants.

“We’re trying to raise the image of Charleston, but we’re also trying to bring in economic impact and growth,” Brady said.

On Wednesday night, there will be Latin music band and food trucks at Slack Plaza.

“If you’re a fan of volleyball, or you just like music and food and a good time, come out to Slack Plaza from 6-9 p.m. because the teams will be down there and it will be a fun atmosphere,” Brady said.

The event includes 15 games total with three matches per day. Every team will play every other team at some point. The match to see is USA-Cuba, Brady said.

“Apparently they are the two best teams in this tournament,” he said. “Both are contenders for medals at the Paris Olympics.”

The USA-Cuba game is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. All other matches run at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day.

For ticketing information, visit USA Volleyball’s website.