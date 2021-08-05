Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center partners with parking app

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Guests of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center have an opportunity to make parking easier beginning this weekend.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) announced a partnership this week with ParkMobile, a parking app, to offer parking reservations for concerts and events at the facility.

Andrew Thompson, Assistant General Manager of the CCCC told 580-WCHS that reservations can be made now for the Quarrier Street garage, Municipal Auditorium lot and Lee Street garage. He added that more than 20 reservations have been made for the Friday night show of James Taylor and His All-Star Band.

“This will give people the opportunity to pre-purchase their parking so they know they are guaranteed a space. They’ll be able to pull up to the garage, they won’t have to have cash. They’ll just show the park mobile app to the parking attendant,” Thompson said.

According to officials, a user needs to download the app and a full list of upcoming events will be available with parking options once a location is selected. Users can filter the parking options for specific needs like room for oversized vehicles and more.

The user can then reserve a space, which can be redeemed at the parking lot or garage on the day of the event using a mobile pass or a printed permit, a release stated.

“It would give you the options of the Quarrier Street garage, Lee Street garage or auditorium parking lot. You pick the location you want. It sends a QR code to your phone and then when you arrive on location, the parking attendant would scan that,” Thompson said.

ParkMobile has 170,000 registered users in West Virginia with major cities such as Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown, Charles Town, and Harpers Ferry already having it for city streets.

Thompson said this is another step in advancing the CCCC with technology.

“We’ve been working with concessions and different things to get rid of cash type of transactions, going to contactless payments. This makes it quicker and easier for people to get in and that’s another step in that direction,” he said.