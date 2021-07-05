CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council will meet Tuesday evening, in which council members will discuss a program aimed at improving the city’s West Side.

The city council typically meets the first and third Monday of every month, yet this week’s meeting was delayed one day as city offices observed Independence Day on Monday.

The Finance Committee will first consider the proposal, in which city officials will be authorized to enter a contract with Jackson/Clark Partners to coordinate, manage and implement a plan for improving the lives of people living and working on Charleston’s West Side.

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation will be responsible for distributing funds. The McGee Foundation and the foundation created the City of Charleston Donor Designated Fund with an initial $250,000 donation for purposes aimed at improving the West Side.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m., and the full council will meet at 7 p.m.