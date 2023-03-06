Charleston City Council to vote on new city manager Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There will be a vote at Charleston City Council’s meeting Monday night to approve Ben Mishoe as the new city manager.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin selected Mishoe, a Charleston attorney, last week.

Goodwin’s selection will go before City Council for final approval.

Goodwin previously said Mishoe “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience” and a “commitment to serving those in his community.”

Mishoe currently serves as President of the West Virginia State Bar. He’s a member of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission and also serves on the West Virginia University College of Law Visiting Committee.

Mishoe most recently worked for Shaffer & Shaffer, joining the practice in 2008. He represented both plaintiffs and defendants, as well as insurers and other corporate entities, throughout his time at the firm.

Mishoe also worked for Judge James J. Rowe as a law clerk for two years in the 11th Judicial Circuit of West Virginia, serving both Greenbrier and Pocahontas County.

In 2003, Mishoe graduated West Virginia University with a B.S. in business administration and minors in political science and communication studies, receiving a magna cum laude degree. He earned his doctorate of law in 2006 from WVU College of Law, where he worked as a student lawyer in a clinical law program that offers legal aid to those who can’t afford to employ an attorney.

Before graduation, only Mishoe from his graduating class had appeared before the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. In his third year of law school, on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, he successfully defended the State of West Virginia in an appeal of a criminal case.

Mishoe lives in Charleston with his wife Julia.