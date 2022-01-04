Charleston City Council to consider Suddenlink, CAS agreements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston City Council committee has recommended the full body consider franchise agreements from two companies interested in offering cable, phone and internet services to residents.

The Select Committee on Cable Franchise on Monday recommended proposals from Suddenlink and CAS Cable. Suddenlink has offered services for years with little competition, whereas CAS Cable, based in Parkersburg, announced plans in October to expand to Charleston.

CAS Cable submitted a 15-year agreement. The company previously announced it would start offering services in North Charleston and the city’s West Side in early 2022. According to the agreement, the company would provide services throughout Charleston within five years.

A representative with CAS Cable told council members the company is still looking at purchasing an office in Charleston.

Suddenlink’s initial proposal was for a five-year term, but council members agreed to amend the plan following complaints from the company. The full council will consider granting a franchise agreement for 10 years.

“I think that sort of puts us at a competitive disadvantage,” Jim Campbell, vice president of state and local government affairs for Suddenlink’s parent company Altice, said of the original length.

“We’ll essentially have to go through three renewals with substantial financial and administrative burden … before they ever have to go through it.”

Suddenlink is facing pressure to improve its services; the Public Service Commission on West Virginia is investigating the company following complaints about reliability and the lack of West Virginia service offices and workers to address calls.

“Whenever someone comes out to service, I don’t think I’ve ever had anyone locally from West Virginia to come out to service any issues that I’ve had,” Councilmember at-large Jennifer Pharr said. “It’s just unbelievable the amount of time it takes to get a simple thing rectified.”

Pharr added she would not support expanding the term of Suddenlink’s franchise agreement, arguing the company is reacting to pressure following CAS Cable’s announcement.

“You’ve had a monopoly on this market for a number of years,” she said.

CAS Cable has also approached South Charleston officials about offering services to residents; city officials in November said Altice’s deal with the city had expired.