Charleston City Council taking up scooter ordinance Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council will consider a bill during its Monday meeting to authorize the use of motorized scooters within city limits.

The council’s Public Safety Committee approved Bill No. 7956 during its meeting last week. The measure would also require operators to follow traffic laws and set additional requirements about who can drive the scooters and criminal penalties for irresponsible use.

Councilmember Emmett Pepper, the bill’s lead sponsor, said during a recent “MetroNews Talkline” episode he was inspired to introduce the measure after St. Albans implemented a similar policy.

“I reached out to the St. Albans Police Department before introducing the bill to see if there was anything we should try to tweak or learn from their experiences, see if there are any issues,” he said. “They said they haven’t had any issues. The only issues they’ve seen were early on when people were just confused.”

The ordinance would not authorize any scooter rental companies to operate within Charleston’s city limits.

“It allows people to own scooters or has access to scooters from someone else to ride the scooters in town,” he said.

“Once they’re legal, do we — as a city — want to have a rental company? That’s something we should consider, but that’s not what’s in the bill.”

Pepper added if companies were allowed to operate in the city, they would be able to control where the scooters can be used.

“This would put some guidance out there to the public so that they know if you want to ride them, you need to follow the rules,” he said on the ordinance. “That would also give some direction to police officers so they can focus on who they should be ticketing or if there’s violations.”

The Charleston City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m.