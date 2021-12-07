Charleston City Council supports Health Right’s continuation of needle exchange program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council approved a resolution on Monday night that supported the applications for licensure of the syringe services programs by West Virginia Health Right, Inc.

Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover (D), Ward 9, explained the resolution during a regularly scheduled meeting as the organization applying to the state to continue to offer state-certified harm reduction programs with those syringe services programs.

This would be at both the Health Right’s locations on 1520 Washington Street East and 600 Shrewsbury Street.

Hoover said the program at the main clinic has been operating for 10 years. No one at the meeting spoke out against the resolution. No spoke out against it during a public hearing held Nov. 18 at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, Hoover noted too.

Councilwoman Keeley Steele (D), Ward 10, said Monday she will always support Health Right.

“They are a gem in our neighborhood and our city. In a more general scope, I hope this resolution opens up more discussion about syringe services and harm reduction in our city,” Steele said.

Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre (D), Ward 5, said Monday she has spoken with Health Right leader Angie Settle and said Health Right has set the bar for harm reduction service in Charleston.

“Those that are in need of these services, she (Settle) has implemented a great program there and it would be wonderful for others to take heed and notice what she does there,” Faegre said.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a law in April requiring licenses for collection and distribution programs. Health organizations also must have outreach and treatment services.

COUNCIL NOTES:

During Monday’s meeting a new bill was introduced that would set the city up with the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office in response to the ARP Funding Allocation.

Resolution No 571-21 is led by Councilmembers Courtney Persinger (R) Ward 14, Adam Knauff (R) Ward 7 and Shannon Snodgrass (D) Ward 11. “Resolution to adopt free Transparency tools and public website access to

financial information provisioned by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office in response to the ARP Funding Allocation,” it stated.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin stated it would now head to the ARP Advisory Committee and Finance Committee.

“We think it’s great. We think what the state auditor is doing is really good. We wanted to make sure, because it is about transparency, to put it into front of a committee to ask the questions and make sure everybody has the information.”